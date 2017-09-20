Clint Black, Don Henley and Lyle Lovett Announce New Hurricane Harvey Benefit

“Helping Texans: A Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert” on Nov. 28 will bring together Clint Black, Don Henley and Lyle Lovett live for one night only at Fort Worth’s Bass Hall. Tickets go on sale Friday (Sept. 22) through the performance hall’s website.

Proceeds from the night will support the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund at the North Texas Community Foundation, which will distribute the funds to charitable organizations and programs working in Houston and Aransas County to bring relief to those affected by Harvey.

Funds raised will be allocated to the communities’ long-term needs, including the rebuilding of homes, schools and community facilities, as well as supporting survivors’ physical and mental health needs.

“We all watched on the news as Harvey destroyed much of Southeast Texas and Houston, my hometown,” Black said in a release. “We braced ourselves through the night as the flood waters grew closer to our family’s doorsteps in Houston and Katy.

“My mom, brothers, niece and nephews were all very fortunate and I knew I had to find a way to help those who weren’t so lucky, to recover and rebuild what was lost in the hurricane.”

“This is another example of Texans helping Texans, and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Henley added.

“I’m honored to join fellow Texans … to raise money for victims of Hurricane Harvey,” Lovett said.

Lovett will also be part of Friday’s (Sept. 22) sold-out “Harvey Can’t Mess With Texas” benefit concert in Austin for Hurricane Harvey relief. The lineup includes Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt, Leon Bridges, Lyle Lovett, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Edie Brickell & the New Bohemians, Ryan Bingham and Ha*Ash. The night’s house band is Asleep at the Wheel.