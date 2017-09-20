When Shania Twain Shows Up at Soulstice

It’s Twaining Day on Broad City, and you know what that means. Nothing. It literally means nothing. Because Shania Twain has no interest in working out. She’d much rather go home and watch Friends reruns.

Twain is on Wednesday night’s (Sept. 20) Broad City — the second episode in the Comedy Central show’s fourth season — and right in the midst of her work-out at Soulstice, she says no to Trey’s motivational tactics (“Keep those hips back”). She has a much better idea.

“Can we stop? I just, honestly, I want to go home and watch Friends. I’m such a Chandler,” Twain says.

She tweeted about her cameo earlier on Wednesday, saying, “I’m in tonight’s new episode of @broadcity! Tune into @ComedyCentral 10:30/9:30c to see @abbijacobson finally ‘train Shania Twain.'”

Twain ultimately strikes a bargain with Trey, telling him that if he will do his impression of Ross Geller, she will do the climber at the gym. Tune in to find out how well that worked out.