Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Cure Set for Oct. 20

Jason Aldean‘s They Don’t Know Tour stop on Oct. 20 at Louisville, Kentucky’s KFC Yum Center will be his 2017 Concert for the Cure benefit.

A portion of the ticket sales will be donated to Susan G. Komen Foundation’s Komen Kentucky to support the fight against breast cancer. The night will include sets by Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean launched the benefit series in 2004 to support breast cancer research after losing a dear friend to the disease. To date, Aldean’s Concerts for the Cure have raised more than $3 million for Komen chapters nationwide.

Aldean, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year and each will be celebrated at the eighth annual special, airing live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.

This year’s special will extend beyond music to honor the unwavering spirit of those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and champion the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.