CMT Empowering Education Enlists Courtney Cole for Outreach Initiative in Louisiana

CMT has partnered with the Louisiana Community and Technical Colleges System (LCTCS) and the nonprofit Louisiana Calling for a unique opportunity to increase awareness of career training and higher education in the Pelican Sate.

The news was announced on Thursday (Sept. 21) at the 2017 LCTCS Annual Conference in New Orleans. Rising artist and Louisiana native Courtney Cole was on hand for the announcement where she committed to return to her home state for an eight-stop community college tour that will launch in spring 2018.

The new CMT Empowering Education campaign will offer eight community colleges the opportunity for additional support at a local level, including a free concert by Cole.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT

According to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, the state has unprecedented demand for skilled workers, and these high-value positions often require training or higher education following high school graduation.

“This is something Louisiana needs especially when you consider that we are expected to add 225,000 new jobs by 2022 that will require some type of technical training,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a release. “This is an innovative partnership between CMT and the LCTCS that significantly invests in helping students become career-ready and improving the economic vitality of our rural communities.”

“Through our collaborative efforts,” LCTCS Pres. Monty Sullivan added, “we will work to build the awareness of educational opportunities available throughout Louisiana and increase the number of citizens who receive life-changing academic and workforce training at our colleges, and in programs that lead to good paying jobs.”

“By focusing CMT Empowering Education efforts in Louisiana — where we have access to the support of LCTCS and the network of stakeholders that Louisiana Calling represents — we can be more effective in connecting even more people to the many high-paying jobs available in the state,” CMT’s Lucia Folk, VP, Public Affairs, said.

CMT Empowering Education is a comprehensive educational campaign that provides both an online resource and on-the-ground support to aid prospective students in overcoming the most commonly perceived obstacles to furthering education.

Since its 2014 inception, the campaign has worked with 29 colleges in some of the nation’s most economically-depressed regions to highlight the importance of earning a degree or certificate.

In 2017, LCTCS served and provided instruction and workforce training to over 131,000 students. More than 24,185 students graduated from LCTCS colleges, which represents a 23% increase in graduates over the last three years.

Louisiana Calling’s mission is to develop and conduct a multiyear public messaging campaign to help Louisianans discover and appreciate the many educational pathways that lead to high-value jobs and sustainable careers statewide.