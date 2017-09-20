Rodney Crowell Cancels the Remainder of His 2017 Shows

He Says, “The Root Cause of My Health Issues Requires Complete Rest.”

Rodney Crowell has canceled his tour dates through the remainder of 2017.

He announced on Wednesday (Sept. 20) that he is taking time off to address health issues that require complete rest.

“For the foreseeable future,” he said, “with expert medical guidance, my work will consist of quietly encouraging my body to return to its natural state. I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Crowell was unable to attend last week’s 2017 Americana Music Honors & Awards where his Rosanne Cash and John Paul White collaboration “It Ain’t Over Yet” won the organization’s song of the year award.

In June, he helped announce a proclamation to observe Oct. 20 as Heal the Music Day in Nashville. The capital campaign encourages artists and music companies to donate 5% of their earnings for Oct. 20 to the non-profit Music Health Alliance, which provides access to life-changing medical care to members of the music community nationwide who are self-employed or are part of a small business without access to group health benefits.

Crowell’s latest album Close Ties was released on March 31.