Sandra Lynn Sparkles in New Video for “Hey California”

If you’re looking for your next country music sweetheart, then don’t look any further. It’s Sandra Lynn.

The west coast native follows up her singles “Afterparty” and “Bar Hoppin” with the sassy and flirtatious “Hey California,” a song she says captures her free spirit to a “T.”



[ video unavailable on this device ]

“I feel like this song is such a strong identity piece for me,” she says. “It represents some of my earliest influences, like the Beach Boys and Sheryl Crow. And it captures my love for country music and my roots as a California girl.”

Growing up in rural Chino, Lynn was surrounded by pastures and cows are far as the eye could see. Her love for music began early, and at age seven, she starting singing. Artists like Trisha Yearwood, the Dixie Chicks and Shania Twain dominated the country music airwaves at the time and Lynn’s own dreams for her own musical journey.

She caught the songwriting bug while in college at Pepperdine University, and started writing her own material, collaborating with anyone who would join her.

Don’t be fooled by her bubbly spirit and effervescent smile — Lynn knows how to hustle and make it happen, with style and class, of course. She splits her time between Los Angeles, Nashville and the road, working hard to perfectly cultivate every aspect of her career. And it’s paying off — now she’s on bigger stages, opening for artists like Kenny Rogers and Kenny Chesney, singing songs co-written with Grammy-winner Lori McKenna, Ross Copperman and Dave Brainard to an audience she feels a strong connection with: women who have lived.

“I really want to speak to women in their 20s, 30s and 40s who want to let loose sometimes and shake what their mama gave ’em, but who have also lived a bit of life,” she says. “They aren’t out on their first date or having their first kiss. There’s depth to their story and in their experiences. I know these women are out there because I’m around them every day, in all walks of life.”

Above all else, Lynn wants her music to feel like a friend.

“Music is about helping someone feel less alone in their joy, their pain, their highs and their lows,” she says.

And Lynn’s music, like her personality and heart, is truly just sunshine.