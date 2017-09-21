Blake Shelton Returns to His Roots on Texoma Shore

Blake Shelton will release his next album Texoma Shore on Nov. 3. Its lead single “I’ll Name the Dogs” is currently No. 22 on Billboard‘s country airplay chart.

“Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old,” Shelton said in a release. “I literally recorded this album on its shore so it’s full circle for me to take the love of this place and my love of country music.”

The new collection follows his 2016 album If I’m Honest, which yielded three No. 1 singles. Shelton said the new music offer a mix of traditional country.

“When you listen to the record it will go from something traditional to something that will make your head spin back to something even more traditional,” Shelton said. “That’s just what you can expect from one of my albums.

“At this point in my career it’s always good for me to try something different, with different sounds, and I think you’ll hear hints of that on this record. I’ve explored about every part of country music you can explore and it seems like I always keep coming back to my roots, which is traditional country music. I love great songs and there are so many talented writers in Nashville, but I do have a song on the album that I wrote and I’m very proud of it.”

Fans can pre-order the album on Friday (Sept. 22).