Dierks Bentley on Feeling “Very Attached”

The end of the film Only the Brave is just the beginning for Dierks Bentley.

It’s the very first time he’s ever had a song be part of a movie, and in a press release, he said this one — “Hold the Light” — moved him like never before. “This is at the top, if not the most meaningful experience I’ve ever been a part of,” Bentley said. “It hits me harder than any other song I’ve had a chance to be a part of.”

The ballad celebrates the 19 elite Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters who died battling the 2013 wildfire in Arizona, where Bentley was raised.

“My first reaction was ‘This song is perfect.’ But I was honored to be asked and thought maybe I could take it up a notch and put my voice on it. It’s made me feel very attached to this story,” he told USA Today. “It is haunting. Whenever I hear the song, it stirs up a crazy range of emotions. For sure.”

Bentley co-wrote the song with songwriters Sean Carey, Joe Trapanese and Jon Randall.

As for the film itself, it sounds like it definitely took a toll on Bentley’s emotions. “I don’t know how they can make a movie like this and then move back into their lives. It’s messed me up just from the small part I’ve had,” he said.

Only the Brave, starring Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges, and Miles Teller will be in theaters Oct. 20.

Hold The Light (Audio Only) by Dierks Bentley & Sean Carey on VEVO.