Little Big Town Explain the Decision on Openers

It All Starts with the Songs

How can you get invited to join Little Big Town on tour? Make music they like.

It sounds like it might be just that simple. “I love the first songs off (Midland’s) record, the traditional country sound,” Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild told ET Online. “And I think Kacey (Musgraves) is so important to the format. As a songwriter and as an entertainer, we just know that she’s going to be around for a long, long, long time.”

But bandmate Kimberly Schlapman was quick to add that their 2018 tour openers are also talented and great people. “And we love that,” Schlapman said.

Midland’s Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy and Mark Wystrach, along with Kacey Musgraves, joined Little Big Town on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 20 to celebrate the tour announcement. They all took the stage together for a medley of Midland’s breakout hit “Drinkin’ Problem,” Musgraves’ “Merry Go Round” and randomly, “Don’t Bring Me Down,” which was a 1979 hit for the Electric Light Orchestra.

“It’s going to be a good time,” Fairchild predicted of the tour, “maybe even too good of a time.”

Midland’s debut album On the Rocks is out Friday (Sept. 22).