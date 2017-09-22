Next 30 Songs from 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour Available Now

Eric Church’s New 61 Days in Church Release Covers The Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and More

The next 30 songs from Eric Church‘s 61 Days in Church include live covers of The Band, Dolly Parton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bob Seger, Bobby Bare, Marc Cohn, Little Feat and more.

The latest release also features live selections from Church’s discography — Mr. Misunderstood, The Outsiders, Chief, Carolina and Sinners Like Me.

Talladega by Eric Church on VEVO.

All of the music was recorded on various dates on Church’s 2017 Holdin’ My Own Tour.

The songs listed below will initially be available via Apple Music for a two-week period before being released on all streaming services.

Here are the songs available on the latest installment of Church’s 61 Days in Church:

“Like a Wrecking Ball”

“Two Pink Lines”

“Mixed Drinks About Feelings” (featuring Joanna Cotten)

“Lotta Boot Left To Fill”

“Over When It’s Over” (featuring Cotten)

“Ain’t Killed Me Yet”

“Sinners Like Me”

“The Ballad of Curtis Loew”

“Record Year”

“Knives of New Orleans”

“Without You Here”

“The Weight” (featuring Cotten)

“Three Year Old”

“Dark Side”

“Cold One”

“Homeboy”

“Jack Daniels”

“How ‘Bout You”

“That’s Damn Rock & Roll” (featuring Cotten)

“Before She Does”

“Where She Told Me to Go”

“Country Music Jesus”

“Round Here Buzz”

“Screw You, We’re From Texas” (featuring Ray Wylie Hubbard)

“Lightning” (acoustic)

“Longer Gone”

“Faster Than My Angels Can Fly”

“Oh Atlanta” (featuring Cotten)

“Talladega”

“The World Needs A Drink”

“Kill A Word” (featuring Cotten)

“Memphis Medley (How I Got To Memphis/Walking in Memphis)”

“The Hard Way”

“Ophelia”

“Livin’ Part of Life”

“My Town”

“Creepin'”

“Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man”

“Pledge Allegiance to the Hag”

“Up on Cripple Creek”

“Like Jesus Does” (featuring Cotten)

“Don’t Do It”

“Young and Wild”

“The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down”

“Hell on the Heart”

“The Shape I’m In”

“Mr. Misunderstood”

“Get Up Jake”

“Chattanooga Lucy” (featuring Cotten)

“Sundown”

“Smoke A Little Smoke” (acoustic)

“Alberta”

“Drink In My Hand”

“It Makes No Difference”

“I’m Gettin’ Stoned”

“Portland, Oregon” (featuring Cotten)

“Can’t Take It With You”

“Jolene”

“Better Man”