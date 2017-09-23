Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might Have Missed

You probably saw the protests — take a knee vs. stand at attention vs. stay in the locker room — in football stadiums everywhere on Sunday night (Sept. 24). And here’s where country comes in: Meghan Linsey performed the national anthem at the Titans v. Seahawks game, then she took a knee, and Bobby Bones applauded her for it on social media. In other, less controversial news, Kelsea Ballerini straightened things out, Thomas Rhett was twinning with his baby girl, Dierks Bentley got power washed, Maren Morris made a drinking game out of TV watching, Lee Brice combined business and pleasure, Brad Paisley wore some autographed football merch, Brett Eldredge upped the genre’s demographic, and Cole Swindell had a Randy Travis moment.

Bobby Bones: “@meghanlinsey respect. Took guts. And heart. Glad you followed it. Love this country.”

Kelsea Ballerini: “let @kdeenihan convince me to wear my hair straight onstage. That’s trust.”

Thomas Rhett: “Scary how much she looks like me @laur_akins #yourears #yourlips”

Dierks Bentley: “hold my beer and wash this. might start doing this after summer concerts…#mud#sweat#spartanrace”

Maren Morris: “I finished our bus’s Chopped Drinking Game board! Thanks for your suggestions!”

Lee Brice: “Date night with my girl! Heading to play a few songs at The Grover Charity Event with some of my best friends,@randyhouser and Jamey Johnson. Thanks for having me y’all!”

Brad Paisley: “Thanks so much for the jersey tonight @DKizer_14 ! Here’s to the future. Go @Browns.”

Brett Eldredge: “88 years old and still got game…she walked up with a smile, talked really sweet, laid a kiss on me, and strutted away! Stay young, stay happy”

Cole Swindell: “Showing @randytravis_official where they painted my logo on the wall… the first concert I ever attended was his and it means the world he came out to see one of mine. thanks @billybobstexas & everyone for showing up. See y’all next time! #StayDowntown”

