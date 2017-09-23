Carrie Underwood, in Full Fangirl Mode

"Pretty Sure We're All Besties Now"

Any time you are celebrating country royalty, there will be fans. So when Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill and Dolly Parton surprised Reba McEntire at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (Sept. 22), the fangirl in Underwood made an appearance.

She and Parton were there to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of McEntire’s Opry debut. Underwood performed two of her own hits — “Wasted” and “I Told You So” — and she also joined McEntire to duet on her 1993 hit “Does He Love You” (Fun fact: that duet was originally recorded with Linda Davis, the mother of Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott).

And after the show, Underwood’s social media posts look like they could’ve come from any other fan who was at the Reba party.

“How is this my life,” she asked after posting Instagram pictures from the night. “I got to be part of this crew celebrating @reba’s 40th anniversary of her first @opryappearance! Three legends…and me!!! So many dreams came true tonight!”

At one point, she even took a selfie backstage, hashtagging it with #SelfiesAreLame and #HashtagsAreLame.

Then, Underwood had to post “just one more.” It’s a group shot of her, Reba, Parton and Gill. “Pretty sure we’re all besties now,” she wrote.

Reba echoed Underwood’s sentiments with her own posts on social media about having too much fun.

“When you have friends like Dolly, Carrie and Vince, you’re rich beyond your wildest dreams. #dollyparton #carrieunderwood #vincegill #opry #toomuchfun #greatfriends”

Enjoy more scenes from the 40th anniversary of McEntire’s Grand Ole Opry debut:

Rachael Black/Grand Ole Opry

Rachael Black/Grand Ole Opry

Rachael Black/Grand Ole Opry