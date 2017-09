He Will Light It Up at Judges' Table

According to Variety, Luke Bryan was just elected as a judge on the upcoming season of American Idol, and he said yes to the new gig. Katy Perry has done the same. The third and last spot at the table hadn’t been filled yet.

After Bryan’s January Crash My Playa shows in Mexico, his schedule looks wide open to help the Idol hopefuls take their auditions to the next level.

American Idol — now on ABC — will premiere in March 2018. Ryan Seacrest is returning to host the show.

Light It Up (Audio Only) by Luke Bryan on VEVO.