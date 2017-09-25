Loretta Lynn Announces First Public Appearance Post-Stroke

Returns to the Spotlight at the 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival

Loretta Lynn, 85, has confirmed that her first public appearance after suffering a stroke in May will be at the 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee.

The four-day event starts Sept. 28, and it will include a motorcycle rodeo, moto invitation, bootleg bike racing, stunt riding and live entertainment by some of the world’s top country, southern rock and Americana acts.

Wrapping the Revival on Oct. 1 will be the Ride for Mission 22 and a live performance by Loretta & Friends with an all-star band. The charity motorcycle ride will support the nonprofit Mission 22, which works to end suicide among U.S. military veterans.

Lynn announced her return to the spotlight in a Sept. 21 radio interview with Nashville’s WSM-AM.

“I’m gonna be there,” she said. “I’m gonna ride in on a motorcycle, [of] course I’m not gonna be driving

“I’m feeling good. I feel better than I should, really. I’ve taken a lot of time off, and I know everybody’s hollering about me being off so much, but I just got lazy, quit singing for a little while.”

After her stroke in May, Lynn canceled her remaining 2017 appearances and moved the release of her next album Wouldn’t It Be Great to 2018.

Tickets for the 2017 Tennessee Motorcycle and Music Revival start at $55.