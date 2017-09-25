Texas Strong and Concert for Charlottesville Benefits Show the Healing Power of Music

Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Paul Simon, James Taylor and More Come Together in Austin; Chris Stapleton Represents Country at Charlottesville Benefit

Victims of Hurricane Harvey and the violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 11-12 witnessed the healing power of music at two all-star concert events over the weekend.

Friday’s (Sept. 22) Texas Strong: Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas benefit in Austin has raised more than $68 million for the Rebuild Texas Fund, which supports those affected by Hurricane Harvey through the Dell Foundation. The night featured performances by Edie Brickell, Leon Bridges, Ryan Bingham, Lyle Lovett, Willie Nelson, Bonnie Raitt, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Paul Simon and James Taylor, plus celebrity appearances by Brooklyn Decker, Matthew McConaughey, Andy Roddick, Luke Wilson and Vince Young.

Donations for the Rebuild Texas Fund are still being accepted online through the Fund’s website.

The day after joining Justin Timberlake live onstage at the 2017 Pilgrimage Music & Culture Festival, Chris Stapleton, a 2017 CMT Artist of the Year, represented the country music community at Dave Matthews Band’s Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity at the University of Virginia’s Scott Stadium.

Those who attended Sunday’s (Sept. 24) concert said the show was needed to help heal and unify the community following the violence that occurred during a white nationalist rally on Aug. 11-12 in the city’s downtown area. At one point during Sunday’s show, Matthews shared the spotlight with Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed while protesting the white nationalist event.

Admission for Sunday’s (Sept. 24) benefit in Charlottesville was free and the night featured performances by Dave Matthews Band, Timberlake, Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, The Roots, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Cage the Elephant, Stevie Wonder and Coldplay’s Jonny Buckland and Chris Martin.

The concert benefitted the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation’s Concert for Charlottesville Fund, which supports victims of the violence that occurred last month, as well as their families, first responders and other organizations dedicated to promoting healing, unity and justice locally and nationwide.

Enjoy scenes from the Texas Strong and Concert for Charlottesville benefits:



Texas Strong: Harvey Can’t Mess with Texas

James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt

Lyle Lovett

Willie Nelson

Edie Brickell, Ray Benson and Paul Simon

Concert for Charlottesville: An Evening of Music and Unity

Susan Bro and Dave Matthews

Chris Stapleton

Ariana Grande

Justin Timberlake

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes

Dave Matthews

Pharrell Williams

Stevie Wonder and Dave Matthews

Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant

