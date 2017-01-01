Luke Bryan on Those ILY Texts

He and His Wife Are Going Down the Right Path

“It don’t leave my sight since we had that fight.” That’s Luke Bryan singing the honest-to-God truth in his new song “Light It Up.”

Because that’s exactly how you feel about your phone when you’re waiting for someone to send you a post-fight, make-up text. It happens to all of us, even to Bryan and his wife Caroline.

“Me and my wife use text messages to make up. I guess we’ve texted, ‘I’m sorry, I love you,’ probably more than we’ve spoken those words to each other,” Bryan admitted to Billboard Country Update.

Light It Up (Audio Only) by Luke Bryan on VEVO.

And the Bryans know that just saying ILY in a text can sometimes be all that matters. “As long as we’re apologizing and saying we love each other, we’re going down the right path, whether it’s vocally or through text,” he said.

Mr. and Mrs. Luke Bryan have been married since 2006. And when the Mrs. trashed her wedding dress — with Fireball Whiskey, Budweiser, ribs and ranch dressing — in 2013, it had nothing to do with her real-life love for Luke. It was just for the hell of it, and to help a photographer friend out.