New Docu-Series Music City Coming to CMT in 2018

Nashville-Based Show Helmed by Laguna Beach and The Hills Creator Follows a Group of Rising Artists on Their Path to Stardom

CMT has announced the new unscripted docu-series Music City is coming to the network in 2018.

The eight-episode series is helmed by Adam DiVello, the creator of MTV’s popular drama-filled shows Laguna Beach, The Hills and The City.

Music City will follow a group of rising artists as they chase their dreams in the Nashville music community. The new show is slated to launch alongside season six of Nashville next year. The cast will be revealed at a later date.

“Music has always played a huge role in the storytelling process of my past series,” DiVello said, “and with Music City, we’ll take that element to another level, as we document the real-life struggles, heartaches and drama of those chasing their dreams of stardom. Nashville is such an exciting city, and I can’t wait to share with the world the stories of this incredibly talented cast we’ve put together.”

“Like its sister series, Nashville, Music City will spotlight a group of young artists as they grapple with love, life and the pursuit of their dreams through the incomparable lens of the creator of some of the most memorable series of the last 20 years,” said Frank Tanki, General Manager of CMT and TV Land. “We welcome all the fans of Laguna Beach and The Hills that are now our target audience into the world of Music City and CMT as a whole.”

The new show is produced by DiVello’s Done and Done Productions in association with Lionsgate. DiVello is Music City‘s creator and executive producer.