Life Changes and “Small Town Boy” Remain Top Album and Song

Big & Rich, Midland Enjoy Highest Debuts with Did It for the Party, “Make a Little”

If you’ve had it up to here with tropical storms and utter devastation, then you may enjoy the relative calm of this week’s charts. Ain’t hardly nothin’ movin’ out there, honey.

For the second week, Thomas Rhett‘s Life Changes is the No. 1 country album (although it has dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 on the Billboard 200 all-genre ranking).

And this makes the fourth consecutive week that Dustin Lynch‘s “Small Town Boy” is the most-played country song.

Small Town Boy (Official Video) by Dustin Lynch on VEVO.

As to fresh new music — maybe later. Only one new album and two new songs report for duty this week.

Big & Rich‘s Did It for the Party debuts as the No. 2 album, while Midland‘s “Make a Little” and Montgomery Gentry‘s “Better Me” bow in at No. 54 and No. 60 songs, respectively. The lone returning song is Joe Nichols‘ “Never Gets Old,” back at No. 56.

Lots of older albums, though, have returned to the Top 50, specifically Tim McGraw‘s 35 Biggest Hits (No. 26), Kelsea Ballerini‘s The First Time (No. 29), Little Big Town‘s The Breaker (No. 42).

Also, Kenny Chesney‘s Cosmic Hallelujah (No. 44), Alan Jackson‘s Precious Memories Collection (No. 47), Eric Church‘s Chief (No. 48) and Shania Twain‘s Greatest Hits (No. 49).

The No. 3 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Dustin Lynch‘s Current Mood, Luke Combs‘ This One’s for You and Chris Stapleton‘s Traveller.

Completing the Top 5 songs array are Kenny Chesney‘s “All the Pretty Girls,” Jon Pardi‘s “Heartache on the Dance Floor,” Kane Brown‘s “What Ifs,” featuring Lauren Alaina, and Jason Aldean‘s “They Don’t Know.”

Look to the horizon. The CMA Awards show is barreling this way.