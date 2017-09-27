Garth Brooks Details His First Memoirs

Part 1, The First Five Years From Five-Part Anthology Arrives Nov. 14

Garth Brooks will release his memoirs in a five-part anthology.

Arriving Nov. 14, Part 1, The First Five Years will chronicle the launch of his career and include the real stories behind his biggest hits “The Thunder Rolls,” “Friends in Low Places” and “The Dance.” The first 240-page hardcover package will include more than 150 never-before-seen photographs, plus a five-CD, 52-song set comprising of unreleased music, demos, outtakes, session charts, tracking sheets and songs written long before his 1989 self-titled debut.

For the first time ever, fans will get to read about and listen to Trisha Yearwood singing on a Brooks song long before his first record and get an exclusive glimpse inside Nashville’s historic Jack’s Tracks Recording Studio.

Brooks and some surprise guests featured in the book will discuss the new release on an all-new Inside Studio G Facebook webcast on Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Part 1, The First Five Years is the first book Brooks has ever written.