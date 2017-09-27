Parmalee’s “Sunday Morning” Sings of Love’s Saving Grace

Love is a spiritual thing and a saving grace — and Parmalee puts it to music perfectly with their new single “Sunday Morning.”

The rocking uptempo number from the North Carolina natives sings about love’s powerful capability to change and save us when everything around us seems impossible. Finding that in the world is hard enough. Finding it in another person? That’s pure magic, as we see in the group’s brand new music video.



Sunday Morning by PARMALEE on VEVO.

“Sunday Morning” appears on the band’s latest record 27861, the zip code to their native Parmale, North Carolina. They’re currently on the road through November of this year, with stops in Michigan, New York, South Carolina and of course their native North Carolina.