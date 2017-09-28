New Tour Kicks off in January

Miranda Lambert to Live Like a Hippie in 2018

Miranda Lambert‘s song “Highway Vagabond” has a line about livin’ like hippies. And come January 18, that’s exactly what Lambert is going to do.

Highway Vagabond (Live From CMA Fest) (Live) by Miranda Lambert & Miranda Lambert on VEVO.

She’s kicking off her 23-city 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour in Greenvillle, SC with opener Jon Pardi, and other artists joining them for select dates include Brent Cobb, Turnpike Troubadours, Lucie Silvas, The Steel Woods, Sunny Sweeney, Ashley McBryde and Charlie Worsham.

Tickets for eight of the shows go on sale October 6.

Here is a complete list of dates for the 2018 Livin’ Like Hippies Tour:

Jan. 18: Greenville, SC

Jan. 19: Orlando, FL

Jan. 20: Atlanta

Feb. 1: Tacoma, WA

Feb. 2: Spokane, WA

Feb. 3: Eugene, OR

Feb. 8: Sacramento, CA

Feb. 9: Fresno, CA

Feb. 10: Los Angeles

Feb. 15: San Diego, CA

Feb. 17: Phoenix, AZ

March 1: Knoxville, TN

March 2: Lexington, KY

March 3: Cleveland, OH

March 8: Omaha, NE

March 9: Oklahoma City

March 10: Little Rock, AR

March 15: Des Moines, IA

March 16: St. Louis

March 17: Kansas City, MO

March 22: Newark, NJ

March 23: State College, PA

March 24: Winston Salem, NC