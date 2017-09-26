Crush on Harry Styles’ “Girl Crush” Anytime, Anywhere

This was not just a one-night stand with Harry Styles.

When the British pop star covered Little Big Town‘s “Girl Crush” at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Monday (Sept. 25), it wasn’t just a one-off anomaly. He actually recorded an acoustic take on the song at London’s Metropolis Studios for a Spotify single. The cover was released on Wednesday (Sept. 27) along with a stripped down rendition of “Two Ghosts” from his self-titled debut.

Styles’ Ryman concert was the third stop on his 13-city North American tour. But sadly, Little Big Town missed it. So when the band saw video of his cover online the following day, they lamented that they’d missed the show because they are across the pond for a seven-city U.K. tour, which continues Thursday (Sept. 28) in Manchester.

Wish we could have seen this in person. So cool to hear you cover, @harrystyles! #girlcrush A post shared by Little Big Town (@littlebigtown) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Styles’ tour resumes Thursday (Sept. 28) with a performance at New York Ctiy’s Radio City Music Hall. On Friday (Sept. 22), he caught up with Chris Stapleton backstage at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Kacey Musgraves will open for Styles when he returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 12, 2018.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia