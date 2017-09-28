LadyAID to the Rescue

You can see it in their “Heart Break.” That’s the video that Lady Antebellum recently filmed in Puerto Rico, before the devastating hurricanes descended. So when that video premiered on Thursday (Sept. 28), the timing was right for the band to give back.

Enter LadyAID. It’s Lady Antebellum’s way of supporting the victims of Hurricane Maria. They are donating $200,000 of LadyAID relief efforts via MusiCares and United for Puerto Rico.

“We got to meet so many locals and enjoy everything that Puerto Rico has to offer,” Hillary Scott said. “We are just completely heart broken to see the devastation. We want to do everything we can to support this incredible place and these incredible people. We just hope and pray for their safety and that rebuilding happens quickly. We encourage everyone to give whatever they can to help.”

Charles Kelley added that they’ve always loved traveling to the Caribbean, and said that the band chose San Juan for the video because it was the perfect backdrop. “One of the coolest things was that all of the dancers in the video were people off the street,” he said. “They already exuded such a vibrant energy that’s part of the culture in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean as a whole.”

And the band’s Dave Haywood said that after spending time in Puerto Rico, they all fell in love and now feel personally connected to helping support everyone there who was affected.

This isn’t the only time that LadyAID has been there to help. Since 2012, the band’s philanthropic efforts have helped people in need on local, national and international levels. And it’s funded by donations and by tickets sales. So anytime you go see Lady Antebellum in concert, you’re helping the cause.