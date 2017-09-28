Kelsea Ballerini Tapped for ASCAP Vangard Award

The performing rights organization ASCAP will present Kelsea Ballerini with its prestigious Vanguard Award at the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards on Nov. 6 at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The honor is given to ASCAP artists who have made significant impacts in shaping the future of American music. Previous recipients include Chris Stapleton, Walk the Moon, St. Vincent, fun., The Civil Wars, Band of Horses and Sara Bareilles.

Ballerini’s debut album The First Time yielded three platinum-certified hits “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs” and “Peter Pan.” Her sophomore album Unapologetically, featuring the lead hit single “Legends,” arrives Nov. 3.

Her award show collection already includes Billboard‘s 2015 Rising Star award, 2016’s CMT Artists of the Year honor for breakthrough artist and the 2017 ACM for new female vocalist of the year.

With an overseas tour starting Oct. 1 in Amsterdam, Ballerini heads to the 51st annual CMA Awards with a nomination for Female Vocalist of the Year.

As previously announced, the 55th annual ASCAP Country Music Awards will present Rodney Crowell with the organization’s Founders Award. The ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year, Song of the Year and Publisher of the Year will also be recognized.