Cam Plots New Best Coast Tour

Cam promises her new eight-city Best Coast Tour will be a feast for the eyes and the ears.

Launching Nov. 28 in San Luis Obispo, CA, the run will feature a live preview of music from her upcoming sophomore album (due in 2018) and an original commissioned LED structure onstage crafted by the Bay Area company, Sheet Metal Alchemist.

Mayday (Official Video) by Cam on VEVO.

The new west coast tour will include stops in Washington, Oregon and British Columbia in Canada with Logan Mize and dirtybird opening.

“I’m coming home to tour the West Coast,” Cam says in a release, “I’ve picked some of the cutest and quirkiest venues, I’ve built a crazy visual set, and I even get to play new music from the upcoming album … I’m so proud to come home and show off what I’ve created.”

The announcement comes on the heels of her opening performance for Harry Styles at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Monday (Sept. 25). Cam will also open for George Strait’s Strait to Vegas shows at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Dec. 8 and 9.

Here is a complete list of dates for the Best Coast Tour:

Nov. 28: San Luis Obispo, CA

Nov. 29: San Francisco, CA

Nov. 30: Bakersfield, CA

Dec. 1: San Diego, CA

Dec. 5: West Hollywood, CA

Dec. 7: Pioneertown, CA

Dec. 14: Vancouver, BC

Dec. 15: Seattle, WA

Dec. 16: Portland, OR