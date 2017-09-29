Post Monroe’s “White Noise” Puts Bad Boys in Their Place

Post Monroe are just not interested. It’s real love they want.

The trio just released a brand new single called “White Noise,” a clever kiss-off to the Casanovas and lotharios of the world, who only want one thing from a woman and we all know what that one thing is.

To Shelby McLeod, Whitney Duncan and Ashlee Hewitt, all that sweet talk is just static fuzz and unintelligible, meaningless mess like the white noise on a television or radio. What a perfectly golden metaphor and hook, which isn’t surprising at all from these gals. To date, every song released by the group has hit the mark with style, sound lyrics and sweet harmonies.

Post Monroe is part of the 2017 class of CMT’s Next Women of Country program.



