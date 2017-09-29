Country Rising: Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks and More Unite for Hurricane Relief

Country music is one of the most philanthropic musical genres in the world.

And its giving spirit continues with the Nov. 12 benefit Country Rising: Nashville Gives for Hurricane Relief at the Bridgestone Arena and a new Shooter Jennings song “Do You Love Texas?”

Both initiatives will support those affected by September 2017’s devastating hurricanes that have impacted thousands of Americans.

The preliminary Country Rising lineup comprises of Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, George Strait and Carrie Underwood.

Proceeds from the night will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Country Rising Fund, which was established to support charitable initiatives to help victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose and Maria.

Tickets for the Country Rising benefit go on sale Oct. 6 through Ticketmaster. Talent additions and more details will be announced at a later date.

Jennings partnered with the Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb to release his new single “Do You Love Texas?” The song features guest vocalists Ray Benson, Jason Boland, Kris Kristofferson, Kacey Musgraves, Whiskey Myers and Randy Rogers.

Proceeds from its online sales will support Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts through the Rebuild Texas Fund. The Ram Truck brand underwrote production costs so all proceeds from the single could go to charity.

The 90-minute 2017 CMT Artists of the Year special will also extend beyond music to honor the unwavering spirit of those impacted by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma and champion the many volunteers contributing to the ongoing rescue and recovery efforts. Throughout the event, country’s biggest stars will encourage fans to continue supporting the extensive recovery over the next year.

The show will air live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET, will celebrate honorees Aldean, Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.