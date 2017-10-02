Jason Aldean: “It Hurts My Heart”

Early on Monday morning (Oct. 2), just hours after a mass shooting during Jason Aldean‘s performance at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, he took to Instagram to let fans know he was safe.

But more importantly, that he was praying for everyone who was there at the Las Vegas country festival. It was the worst mass casualty shooting in U.S. history, with 50 people killed and 406 injured.

“Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night,” Aldean wrote, adding the hashtags #heartbroken and #stopthehate.

Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, posted that she thought angels were watching over her, Aldean and their unborn baby.

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone,” she wrote.

