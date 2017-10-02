Route 91 Harvest Festival: Reactions from Sunday’s Lineup

Before Jason Aldean took the stage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on Sunday night (Oct. 1), six other performers had a turn on that same Las Vegas stage to play for the estimated 22,000 country fans there. And after the mass shooting that killed 50 people and injured 515 others, those artists let their fans know that they were safe. And that they were praying.

Jake Owen, in a series of tweets, shared his thoughts and fears as the shooting was going on. “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl (Owen’s daughter). Praying for everyone here in Vegas. I witnessed the most unimaginable event tonight. We are okay. Others aren’t. Please pray. Gun shots were ringing off of the stage rigging and road cases. No one knew where to go..thank you LVPD and responders for keeping us safe.”

Owen also told CNN how long the shooting was going on, and what it felt like to be under attack.

“This is not an exaggeration. This shooting was going on for at least ten minutes. I mean, it was nonstop,” Owen said. “By the time I got back to the bus after hopping fences, we were all laying down in the middle of the bus and the gunfire was continuing outside.

“We don’t ever step onstage and think to ourselves something like this is gonna happen. We’re all so blessed and lucky to live in this country.”

Big & Rich simply let fans know they were safe.

Everyone in the B&R camp is ok thoughts and prayers to everyone in vegas at #Route91 — Big & Rich (@bigandrich) October 2, 2017

And Kane Brown summed up his thoughts in one four-word tweet.

This world is sick — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 2, 2017

Josh Abbott Band first posted, “Active shooter by us in Vegas. Say some prayers,” then added, “Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won’t let me in but she’s safe.”

Everyone in JAB is accounted for. They evacuated us from Mandalay. My fiancée is still in room. They won't let me in but she's safe — Josh Abbott (@joshabbottband) October 2, 2017

DJ Silver says the tragedy has left him speechless.

Watching the sun come up in Las Vegas…. I’ve got no words — Dee Jay Silver (@deejaysilver1) October 2, 2017

Tyler Reeve performed on the main stage as well.