Route 91 Harvest Festival: Country Music Community Stunned by Shooting

In addition to headliner Jason Aldean and the five others who took the stage on Sunday night (Oct. 1), country artists who heard the tragic news about the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas immediately started sharing their thoughts and prayers on social media.

Some of the artists were there for the festival, some were not. But like so many country festivals, many of the artists had played the festival in past few years since it started in 2014.

As of 11:00 a.m. on Monday (Oct. 2), the death toll had risen to 58, and the number of people injured is now 515.

The city of Nashville will host a free vigil to honor the memory of the victims on Monday Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Ascend Amphitheater.

Mayor Megan Barry, the CMA CEO Sarah Trahern and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp’s President/CEO, Butch Spyridon have released the following joint statement in the wake of the tragedy:

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the tragic event in Las Vegas, especially the victims, their families and friends, and the fans, artists and crews from our Country community in Vegas. This festival brought together people from all backgrounds united in enjoying life through music.

“Safety at all of our events is and will remain our top priority. We are constantly adjusting our event security measures year-round, partnering and consulting with experts at the federal, state and local levels through our full-time security team and the Metro Police Department. We will continue our efforts to provide the most comprehensive security possible.”

Luke Bryan: “Words can’t begin explain my sadness. My family and I are praying for the victims of this tragedy. Truly heartbroken.”

Keith Urban: “Stilled and speechless… Our hearts and prayers are with everyone involved and affected. – KU”



Little Big Town: “One year ago we played Route 91 on Sunday night. Our prayers are with all the first responders, artists, crew and mostly the country fans.”

Miranda Lambert: “(Breaks) my heart.”

Carrie Underwood: “Woke up to such horrible news. We are praying for the victims and their families. May the Lord bring some comfort to them.”

Dierks Bentley: “Prayers for everyone in Las Vegas… Our country music family of fans and friends. God bless all those hurting right now. At a total loss for words.”

Toby Keith: “God be with the music lovers and the music makers in Vegas last night. Take time to pray. -T”

Jon Pardi: “I am devastated to hear about the route 91 festival in Las Vegas. My heart goes out to the families who lost loved ones, those who lost their lives or more injured, and those who were there. Take the time and hug the people you love and pray for Vegas.”

Billy Ray Cyrus: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and friends, and all those affected. Absolutely heartbroken. #PrayForLasVegas”

Phil Vassar: “With all the heartache in the world, give your loved ones an extra hug today and do something nice for a stranger.”

Blake Shelton: “My deepest sympathies and prayers to anyone has been affected by the Vegas shooting last night. I don’t even know anymore… Why?”

Brad Paisley: “I love country music, our fans, and our industry. We are a family. And we are hurting together today. God be with the victims. #prayforvegas”



Kelsea Ballerini: “Just sad. And so sorry for the fans who came to sing and dance and be free and happy. thinking of everyone there & my friend @Jason_Aldean.”

Lauren Alaina: “I won’t be sleeping tonight. Instead I am going to pray and pray and pray for the people in Vegas.”

Kacey Musgraves: “JUST HEARING ABOUT VEGAS. Noooooooo Heartbroken for Vegas + the country community. Numbingly terrifying. Wtf.”

Reba McEntire: “My heart goes out to all of our friends, Jason Aldean, our music family and fans in Las Vegas. I’m praying for your healing. I pray God puts his arms around you. This is so sad and devastating. I can’t understand it. #prayforvegas #prayforpeace.”

Shania Twain: “Heartbroken over the news of Vegas. My thoughts with all the innocent victims and their families.”

Thomas Rhett: “I just can’t even fathom what happened in Vegas. My heart is broken. My love and all my prayers go out this morning to every family and friend who suffered loss, and everyone who was there. May God be with you through this tragic time.”

Cole Swindell: “No words..wish it was a bad dream. So heartbreaking waking up to this news. Prayers for everyone involved in the Las Vegas shooting.”



Randy Houser: “I’m sickened. Praying for all. In London and just heard what happened to our friends in Las Vegas.”

Brett Young: “P R A Y // F O R // V E G A S My heart and prayers go out to everyone that has been affected by the tragic events that occurred in Vegas.”

Love and Theft: “Praying for all in #lasVegas glad the friends we have talked to are safe. Praying for the few that still haven’t gotten back to us.”

Dustin Lynch: “Praying for all those at @Route91Harvest.”

Martina McBride: “Watching this horrific news from Las Vegas and Route 91 Festival. We played this festival last year. Praying for everyone’s safety.”



Russell Dickerson‏: “Heard about shots fired at @Route91Harvest praying everyone is ok in Jesus name!” Then later, “All we know are ok. Still praying for @Route91Harvest that this evil will be stopped immediately!”

Jana Kramer: “Pray pray pray. #vegas.”



Michael Ray: “My heart is breaking we were just there Friday! My prayers are with everyone @Route91Harvest.”

Terri Clark: “Just woke up to the news of the tragic attack on our country music fans/ community in Vegas. Praying for @Jason_Aldean, and all involved.”

Travis Tritt: “Praying for everyone at the site of the Las Vegas Mandalay Bay shooting tonight! Such a horrific scene.”

Scotty McCreery: “Wow.. Yall join me in praying for Vegas rn.”

Granger Smith: “Terrible news in Vegas last night. Praying for the victims & families as well as the hearts & minds of America. Good will overcome this evil.”

Chris Young: “I’m not gonna say anything else other than I’m lucky to be alive. As are many others… and so many people are gone… this is heartbreaking.”

Sara Evans: “I just don’t understand the evil that is in some people. I am so devastated for the victims and their families from the shooting in Vegas. Praying non-stop for these people. Sending so much love.”

Eric Paslay: “Woke up in London and heartbroken by the news in #LasVegas. Thoughts and prayers to all involved and their families. Still in shock.”

Lindsay Ell: “I’m shook. I don’t know how to comprehend this. My heart hurts. I’m so sad for fans & my friends. Music is supposed to bring us together.”

Eli Young Band: “Nothing clever to say today. How do we explain this to our children? How do we as artists and fans wrap our heads around this? #prayforvegas.”

LeAnn Rimes: “Praying for the souls lost. Praying for their loved ones. Praying for even just a moment of peace for everyone’s hearts today.”

Cassadee Pope: “Another night meant for unity & music destroyed by pure evil. is w those affected including my friends who

played the festival. #LasVegas”



Chris Janson: “Heartbreaking news this morning. We are praying for everyone. Jesus, be with these people. Unbelievable. This world makes me sad.”

Hillary Scott: “I can’t believe this is real life. Praying for our country music family, fans, & all who have been affected by this horrific act of hatred.”

Lady Antebellum: “We are devastated by the news from Las Vegas this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Our fans are our family – we love you all.”

Brantley Gilbert: “Please pray for all of the victims of the tragic act of terror and cowardice in Las Vegas…. pray for their families and friends….”

Old Dominion: “Devastating news about Vegas. We were not there but these were our friends & fans under attack. Spread love love love – it is much needed.”

Angaleena Presley: “Hug someone. Hold a hand. Smile at a stranger. Mass love is the only defense from such madness.”

Canaan Smith: “Can’t believe this really happened…God have mercy! So horrific”

Craig Campbell: “Woke up to start fall break with my girls and my phone is blowing up about the horrible news from Vegas So sad!! #unimaginable #praying.”

Chase Rice: “Heart broken. I’ve played @Route91Harvest, can’t believe what I’m seeing. God bless Country Music and ALL our fans.”

David Nail: “Beyond difficult to control my emotions this morning. This is just so tragic, and so close to home, and will forever change so many!”

Gloriana: “Sending positive vibes and prayers to the victims and families of the Las Vegas attack.-M #PrayForLasVegas”

Craig Morgan: “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by the tragedy in Vegas.”

Neal McCoy: “Absolutely Heartbroken. Prayers up for all the folks, fans, artists, victims and families for everyone suffering in Las Vegas…”

Morgan Wallen: “Not even sure what to say. We just played that festival on Saturday. My crew is safe. I’m heartbroken and praying for every person affected.”

Parmalee: “This is horrific news & our prayers go out to everyone effected by this. This hits very close to home and is a sad day for the whole world.”

Cam: “Can’t stop thinking of all the love and happiness I see in crowds at shows. Heartbroken for our friends in Vegas. Prayers & action come next.”

Clay Walker: “One of the saddest days in history. None can understand this senselessness. Evil exists. That’s why we pray for ALL involved. Love Love.”

Alan Jackson: “Praying for all the country music fans, their families and first responders involved in the tragedy in Las Vegas last night.”

Zac Brown Band: “Last night the music community was shaken to its core by a senseless, tragic event. We grieve for the victims and all those affected.”

Rascal Flatts: “Dear Jesus, please touch everyone involved in this tragedy. Bring healing to the injured & comfort to the families who lost loved ones. Amen.”

Jerrod Niemann: “The horrific news about #LasVegas is truly heartbreaking. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims & their loved ones.”

Tracy Lawrence: “My heart is heavy today. The tragedy in Las Vegas last night is hitting way too close to home. My thoughts & prayers are with those impacted.”

Will Hoge: “We make it as easy as possible for people to obtain tools built to maximize harm on fellow humans. Until we fix that we’re all stained.”

Hunter Hayes: “This is heartbreaking. I cannot believe this tragic news. My heart and my prayers are with everyone affected by this horrific tragedy. So so sad.”

Josh Turner: “I’m thankful many of my brothers & sisters in the business are safe but my heart is broken for those killed/injured in the Vegas shooting. God help us.”

Kid Rock: “Praying for all in Las Vegas. So senseless and sad. My heart bleeds for all the victims. It is beyond time for our country, and the world, to unite and do whatever we can to stop all this madness.”

Bob Seger: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence.”

Even Taylor Swift, who played countless country music festivals just like Route 91 Harvest before she launch her pop career, tweeted her thoughts. “There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families,” Swift wrote.

CMT’s philanthropic initiative CMT One Country is supporting the Red Cross in the wake of this tragedy. Our hearts are with everyone affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas. If you are trying to locate loved one, please call the Red Cross hotline: 1-866-535-5654.

If you are in Nevada and would like to donate blood, please go to www.bloodhero.com to find out where to give.