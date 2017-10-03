Jason Aldean Says There Are No Words

Late on Monday night (Oct. 2), a little more than 24 hours after the tragic mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival, and after Jason Aldean had had some time to reflect on what had happened while he was on stage, he took to Instagram to pour out his heart and share his thoughts on where we go from here.

“Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in,” Aldean wrote. He has two daughters and a son Memphis due in November.

“At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now.

“My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now,” he said, “and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!”

Aldean’s two million Instagram followers came together to comment on his post, most telling him, “Well said,” and promising prayers.

Others handed out bits of wisdom and some hope for the future:

“Stand up for what is RIGHT for our future generations and our children. And believe in God even if the evil elites try to take God from everything. They cant take faith.”

“I can’t imagine the burden your heart must feel at this time. Prayers for all the families and people involved. I can’t imagine how horrifying it had to be.”

“We can agree to disagree and still have love and compassion for others.”

“This morning I have the radio and tv on a different channel in every room looking for peace or something that isn’t there prayers and blessing to all.”