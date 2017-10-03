Jimmy Kimmel and Luke Combs Join Forces

Jimmy Kimmel could barely say hello without crying.

In the opening monologue of Monday’s (Oct. 2) Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host got choked up repeatedly during his ten-minute statement on violence, politics, guns, complacency, and most importantly, common sense.

“Here we are again in the aftermath of another terrible, inexplicable, shocking and painful tragedy,” Kimmel said of the mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas on Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

“We wonder why, even though there’s probably no way to ever know why a human being would do something like this to another human being at a concert, having fun and listening to music. This morning, we have children without parents and fathers without sons and mothers without daughters.”

And while he admitted that it’s human nature to want to give up, we can’t. So many people feel like there is nothing we can do about these attacks, but Kimmel disagrees.

“Of course there’s something we can do about it. But we don’t,” he added, citing the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which gives Americans the freedom to keep and bear arms. “When an American buys a gun and kills other Americans, then there’s nothing we can do about that. Why is that allowed? Maybe I’m nuts, but no American citizen needs an M16. Or ten of them. That seems very reasonable to me.”

Kimmel expressed his displeasure with politicians who make it too easy to buy guns, and the lawmakers who won’t do anything about it because “the NRA has their balls in a money clip.”

“We’ll pray for Las Vegas, get distracted and move on to next thing. It will happen again. And again. I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to laugh about things every night,” he said before adding, “It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.”

Long before the shooting in Las Vegas happened, Kimmel’s show had booked country newcomer Luke Combs to perform on Monday night’s show. Combs had been watching Aldean’s show when the gunfire started, and gave his account of the events first thing Monday morning.

So instead of performing his current single — the lighthearted, no-regrets, break-up tune “When It Rains It Pours” — on the show, he chose an older one of his songs “Used to You.” The ballad tells the story of how hard it is to get used to someone being gone.

He sang, “There’s a lot of things in this whole world I can stand, but when it comes to losing you, I just can’t.”