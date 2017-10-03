Route 91 Harvest Festival: Organizers Issue Statement

Live Nation Entertainment, the organization that puts on the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, released a statement Tuesday (Oct. 3) in response to Sunday’s tragedy.

The complete statement is below:

“On behalf of the entire Route 91 Harvest Family, we are completely devastated by the event that occurred Sunday night.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the injured and the deceased and their loved ones, senseless violence has claimed the souls of our fans and we have little in the way of answers.

“Our eternal gratitude goes out to the LVPD, Emergency services, security guards, and fans for their selfless acts of bravery while trying to help those in need. While we will try and move forward, we will never forget this day.

“We will NOT let hate win over LOVE. We will NOT be defeated by senseless violence. We WILL persevere, and honor the souls that were lost. Because it matters.”

Live Nation Entertainment has launched several music festivals since 2012 including the Watershed music festival in George, Washington, the Faster Horses Festival in Brooklyn, Michigan, Chicago’s Country LakeShake and the FarmBorough festival in New York’s Randall Island.

CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown airing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 7-8) at 9 a.m. ET will have full coverage of the Route 91 tragedy.

To support those affected by the massacre in Las Vegas, the Nashville nonprofit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a Music City Cares Fund. One hundred percent of the donations to the Fund will benefit the immediate and long-term needs of the victims.

CMT’s philanthropic initiative CMT One Country is supporting the Red Cross in the wake of this mass shooting. Our hearts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. If you are trying to locate loved one, please call the Red Cross hotline: 1-866-535-5654.

If you are in Nevada and would like to donate blood, please go to www.bloodhero.com to find out where to give.