What Maren Morris Always Knew About Love

When Maren Morris woke up to the tragic news on Monday (Oct. 2), she decided it was time.

Her “Dear Hate” ballad had never been released since she’d written it three years ago. But last year, Morris recorded it as a duet with Vince Gill. And now, it’s ours.

“I hate to tell you,” she tells Hate in the song, “that love’s gonna conquer all.”

“I wrote the song 3 years ago, recorded it last year with Vince Gill, and always have fans asking me when I’ll put it out. I never knew when would be the right time, but I realized today that there’s never a right time. Hate is everywhere, and I’m sick of not doing enough,” Morris wrote on Twitter on Monday afternoon. “In the darkest tunnel, there is still love & music. That’s what it’s here for. Here is Dear Hate. Any cent I see from this I’m donating to the Music City Cares Fund. #LovesGonnaConquerAll”

In addition to releasing the song to help combat senseless violence, Morris and tour mate (and fiancé) Ryan Hurd will be taking the highest level of safety precautions for the fans who come to their shows.

“We’ve definitely had to take bigger precautions since the (Ariana Grande) Manchester incident and crack down on security measures at shows. You even see venues tightening their regulations and rules on bomb dogs, which you know is supposed to make us feel safer, but it still is always a factor,” she said. “I think sadly now it’s just a facet of what we do is security.”

Hurd echoed Morris’ sentiments, saying that while he used to think all the security at concerts was unnecessary, his thinking has drastically changed now. “You play these huge venues and these festivals, and I would never be like, ‘The security is bad here.’ If anything, I’ve always felt like it’s overkill. I see why it needs to be now,” Hurd said. “And for the guys who run these festivals, it’s honestly their worst nightmare. That’s so sad that it can happen to good people, and to people that are just there to enjoy themselves.”

Morris had one last tweet about “Dear Hate,” telling her fans and followers that the song was ready for download on iTunes on Tuesday.

“Vegas,” she said, “we are with you.”

Proceeds from the online sales of the song will benefit the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee’s Music City Cares Fund, which has been set up to support victims of Sunday’s (Oct. 1) massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.