Jason Aldean Cancels California Concerts

Jason Aldean has canceled shows in Los Angeles (Oct. 6), San Diego (Oct. 7) and Anaheim, California (Oct. 8) this weekend out of respect for the victims of the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. Refunds are available at point of purchase.

Aldean’s They Don’t Know Tour will resume Oct. 12 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends,” Aldean said in a statement. “Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.

“I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days. You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.”

Aldean is among 2017 CMT Artists of the Year along with Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Luke Bryan.

The special airs live from Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Oct. 18 at 8 p.m. ET.