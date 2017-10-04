Route 91 Harvest Festival: Country Stars Start Doing Their Part

Helping is healing, for everyone. And country stars are no exception.

Dierks Bentley took one of the first steps toward healing after the Las Vegas mass shooting by donating his blood. He shared an Instagram picture of what he said was his first smile in days.

“I haven’t really been able to function at all since the shooting. Such deep sorrow. Sadness. Heavy and dark,” Bentley wrote.

“My relationship with country music fans, as well as my band and my crew’s relationship with them, is something we all cherish so deeply,” he added. “Some of those friendships have been forged for well over a decade. My heart breaks over and over again for all those fans in Las Vegas and their families.”

And while Bentley is doing his part to help, Luke Bryan is doing his by promising his fans that he’s doing everything he can to keep everyone safe during his Farm Tour. “We want to assure our fans that we are working with state and local officials to do everything possible to ensure your safety during our Farm Tour shows. Country Music has always been about community and we will continue to stand together,” Bryan wrote in a Facebook post.

Florida Georgia Line are getting involved, too, by encouraging everyone to give to the Clark Country GoFundMe account, even making a call to Bryan, Thomas Rhett, Tim McGraw and more to donate as much as possible. “Let’s give the hurt families one less thing to worry about in this time of distress,” they wrote. “Times like this call for us to come together and do what we can to make a difference. Let’s ease the financial burden on the families and victims of this senseless tragedy. Much love y’all.”

And Jason Aldean‘s wife Brittany posted a heartfelt message about what it was like the night of the shooting, and what was running through her mind when the gunfire started and went on relentlessly for more than ten minutes. “I never even got to hold my baby,” she thought, promising that each and every one of the victims will be forever in her and Aldean’s prayers.

A special CMT Hot 20 Countdown, airing Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 7-8) at 9 a.m. ET, will have full coverage of the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

CMT’s philanthropic initiative CMT One Country is supporting the Red Cross in the wake of this mass shooting. Our hearts are with everyone affected by the tragedy. If you are trying to locate loved ones, please call the Red Cross hotline: 1-866-535-5654.

If you are in Nevada and would like to donate blood, please go to www.bloodhero.com to find out where to give.