Carrie Underwood: Ready to Relive Storyteller

If you didn’t see Carrie Underwood‘s Storyteller tour, now you can. And if you did see the tour, now you can relive it again and again.

That’s what Underwood herself is looking forward to when her Storyteller Tour — Stories in the Round film is released on Nov. 17.

“We had the best time on ‘The Storyteller Tour’ performing for the fans last year. The amazing production and 360-degree stage let me get closer to them than ever before,” Underwood said in a press release. “I saw so many of their social media posts asking for a release of the show and we knew we had to do it.

“I’m so happy to get this out and relive the most fun I’ve ever had on tour!”

The numbers from Underwood’s tour are in, and it’s no wonder it made such a splash. She and her band and crew travelled more than 50,000 miles to bring the show to her fans — her Care Bears — and at every show, she had seven stage elevators, a revolving central stage, 32 custom-made costumes, and 214 pieces of stunning jewelry.

The film will feature Underwood’s Madison Square Garden set list, opening with “Renegade Runaway” and closing with “Something in the Water.”

It will be released digitally through iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and Qello.