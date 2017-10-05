Why Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Don’t Need Brass

You can see it every night that they’re on stage. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are still spontaneously combusting, 21 years after they got married.

Quick history: The two country stars met when Hill was opening for McGraw on the Spontaneous Combustion tour, they fell in love, and they got hitched on Oct. 6, 1996.

Speak to a Girl (Official Video) by Tim McGraw & Faith Hill on VEVO.

So now that their 21st wedding anniversary is Friday (Oct. 6), ET asked them how they’d be celebrating. It sounds like they’re definitely not planning to give each other the traditional gift of brass for this one.

“He’s good. He doesn’t need to get me anything. Honestly, do you, baby? He’s good at giving gifts and making surprises,” Hill said. Plus, she doesn’t have to exercise with McGraw, which she admitted is the best gift ever. “That’s amazing. I get to do that four-hour workout with you? No, thank you.”

And McGraw doesn’t need an expensive gift, because he gets a priceless one every night. “For me, it’s hearing her sing every night — that’s the best part about (the tour). To see her up on stage, having a great time and just belting it out? I mean, I always say it: when I’m on stage with her, it’s like NASCAR trying to keep up with an Indy car. She’s just that good. So, to watch her sing and see what she does is pretty inspiring,” McGraw said. Lucky for him, they will actually be performing in Houston on the night of their anniversary.

But when their current tour is over, they’re both thinking about going their separate ways. Not permanently, but just in an absence-makes-the-heart-grow-fonder kind of way.

“I’m going to go on a man vacation after this is over,” McGraw said.

“I need a girl vacation, actually,” Hill said.

Those getaways will have to wait until after Oct. 27, which is the night of their last scheduled stop on the Soul2Soul World Tour.