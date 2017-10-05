Have Dolly Parton Record Your Voicemail Greeting

Who wouldn’t want a custom voicemail greeting from the one and only Dolly Parton?

The country music legend is offering that and more in a new PledgeMusic pre-order campaign for her first children’s album I Believe in You. The physical release will be available on Oct. 13., while the digital version is online now.

Proceeds from the pre-order campaign will benefit Parton’s book gifting charity, the Imagination Library. Since its 1995 inception, the organization has mailed more than 100 million books to children around the world.

Various PledgeMusic pre-order bundles for Parton’s I Believe in You include, a t-shirt, a popsocket, an autographed guitar, a signed tour laminate, set list, handwritten lyrics and a custom voicemail from Parton herself. All pre-orders come with a copy of I Believe in You.