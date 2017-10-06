Tim McGraw and Faith Hill Announce First Collaborative Album

The new Tim McGraw and Faith Hill album, The Rest of Our Life, will be released on Nov. 17. The couple co-produced nine of the collection’s 11 tracks with producers Byron Gallimore and Dann Huff.

The announcement came on their 21st wedding anniversary, and it is their first album together.

Ed Sheeran, Amy Wadge, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac co-wrote the title track, which is the album’s follow-up single to their CMA-nominated single “Speak to a Girl.”

Their Soul2Soul world tour continues through Oct. 27 with Chris Janson and Margo Price opening on various dates. They will take the production overseas for the C2C: Country to Country music festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin in March 2018.

Here is the full track listing and songwriter information for The Rest of Our Life:

1. “The Rest of Our Life” (Ed Sheeran/Amy Wadge/Johnny McDaid/Steve Mac)

2. “Telluride” (Jon Randall/Jessi Alexander)

3. “The Bed We Made” (Lori McKenna/Liz Rose/Hillary Lindsey)

4. “Cowboy Lullaby” (Brett James/Brett Beavers)

5. “Break First” (Emily Weisband/Ashley Gorley/Jerry Flowers)

6. “Love Me to Lie” (Hayley Warner/Maureen McDonald/Nathan Chapman)

7. “Sleeping in the Stars” (Jaida Dreyer/Mark Irwin/Gareth Dunlop)

8. “Damn Good at Holding On” (Lori McKenna/Barry Dean)

9. “Devil Callin’ Me Back” (Jesse Frasure/Ben Caver/Nolan Sipe)

10. “Speak to a Girl” (Shy Carter/Dave Gibson/Joe Spargur)

11. “Roll the Dice” (Shy Carter/Bobby Hammrick/James LeBlanc/Meghan Trainor)