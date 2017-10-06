Luke Bryan Details New Album What Makes You Country

What makes you country is what makes Luke Bryan‘s upcoming album so country. So he’s named it What Makes You Country, and it’s set for a Dec. 8 release.

Bryan teamed up with some of Nashville’s finest songwriters, and he said that that’s one of the best perks of his job. “My favorite part of making a new album is getting to collaborate with the songwriting community in this town. It is important to me to continue to push myself to grow on all levels and I feel like we did that on this project,” Bryan said. He co-wrote the title track with Dallas Davidson and Ashley Gorley.

“Making and performing music never gets old and I can honestly say I am having the time of my life. I will be forever grateful to every fan who sings along each night,” he added.

And because his fans and friends mean so much to him, Bryan started a digital campaign asking everyone, “What makes you country?”

Here is the complete track listing, songwriter information and album art for What Makes You Country:

1. “What Makes You Country” (Bryan, Dallas Davidson, Ashley Gorley)

2. “Out Of Nowhere” (Bryan, Davidson, Gorley)

3. “Light It Up” (Bryan, Brad Tursi)

4. “Most People Are Good” (David Frasier, Ed Hill, Josh Kear)

5. “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” (Zach Crowell, Ryan Hurd, Chase McGill)

6. “Bad Lovers” (Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Justin Wilson)

7. “Drinking Again” (David Lee Murphy, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

8. “Land Of A Million Songs” (Bryan, Jeff Stevens, Jody Stevens)

9. “Like You Say You Do (Bryan, Gorley, Michael Carter)

10. “Hooked On It” (Bryan, Davidson, Murphy)

11. “She’s A Hot One” (Carter, McGill)

12. “Hungover In A Hotel Room” (Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Josh Kear)

13. “Pick It Up” (Bryan, Clawson, Matthew Dragstrem)

14. “Driving This Thing” (Akins, Ben Hayslip, Jody Stevens)

15. “Win Life” (Clawson, Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon)