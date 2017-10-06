Proceeds from Oct. 24 Show Support Nonprofit Women Rock for the Cure

Kelsea Ballerini, Cody Alan and More Set for Opry Goes Pink Benefit

Kelsea Ballerini will flip the switch to turn the Grand Ole Opry’s signature barn backdrop pink on Oct. 24 during the show’s annual Opry Goes Pink benefit.

For every ticket sold for the concert, the Opry will donate $5 to the Nashville nonprofit Women Rock for the Cure, a charity organization dedicated to supporting young women with breast cancer.

Trisha Yearwood will also perform and introduce this year’s Women Rock for the Cure honorary survivor. The night will feature additional performances by LANCO in their Opry debut, Easton Corbin, Runaway June and others.

CMT’s Cody Alan will serve as the night’s guest announcer following previous guest emcees Garrison Keillor, Dan Rather and Robin Roberts.

Ballerini’s sophomore album Unapologetically will be released on Nov. 3.