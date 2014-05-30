Ride Carrie Underwood’s Dirt Bike

Remember in 2014, when Carrie Underwood wanted to be a biker chick?

She posted an Instagram video of her first lesson on a dirt bike, saying she was glad she could laugh at herself. And now, more than three years later, that dirt bike is up for auction.

Step 1 to becoming an awesome biker chick! Gotta learn to ride this first! #WhatsAClutch #GladICanLaughAtMyself A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on May 29, 2014 at 7:58pm PDT

The charity that Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher so generously support — Danita’s Children — has all kinds of very worthy items. Signed guitars, signed hockey sticks, meet-and-greet passes and more. But this dirt bike is the of best of the bunch.

“You can be the owner of the dirt bike Carrie learned to ride on at her home in Nashville,” the auction site says with a description of the 2014 red Honda Dirt Bike. And as an added incentive, Underwood is happy to autograph the number plate on the front of the motorcycle.

Danita’s Children provides a safe haven for abandoned and vulnerable children in Haiti.