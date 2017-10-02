Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

While the tragedy of the Las Vegas shooting is keeping hearts so heavy in the country music family, some of the stars are trying to pick up the pieces and get back on stage and back to their fans.
So this last weekend, the artists were out and about and tweeting about their lives on the road. Luke Bryan recruited his mother to help him share some good news, Tim McGraw was tagged in a tweet from the Nashvillle Predators for wearing his Preds cap during a football broadcast, RaeLynn had a surprise for her fans across the pond, Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard was in his 615 home sweet home again, new dad Thomas Rhett took a nap, Cole Swindell was blown away by a fan’s memory, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild had a when-in-Rome moment, and Sam Hunt found the perfect psalm for the most imperfect day.
Luke Bryan: Momma approved. Congrats to these guys for repping @cabelas and getting a meet & greet. #Sponsor #FarmTour2017
— Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 8, 2017
Nashville Predators: Way to represent @TheTimMcGraw. #Preds
— Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) October 7, 2017
Cole Swindell: The whole band noticed how that little girl knew EVERY word of EVERY song. Glad they had fun! See ya next time
— Cole Swindell (@coleswindell) October 8, 2017
Karen Fairchild: ROME
Lauren Akins: Off day plans: Go to Mamaw and Papaw’s. Hand kids off to Mamaw and Papaw. THIS. #parenting
RaeLynn: LONDON PEEPS. I wanna MEET YOU! Can you come to Cafe Nero on 13 Kensington Arcade Kensington High street at 5:20pm? I also have a surprise!
— RAELYNN (@RaeLynn) October 9, 2017
Tyler Hubbard: After an amazing 40 day west coast adventure, full of every emotion imaginable, it feels amazing to back at home in the 615. I am so thankful for the life I get to live and for the people I get to live it with. Thank you @playbkplay for taking this shot of @hayley_hubbard @theharleyhubbard and I. #ontopofthemountain #zoomin
Sam Hunt: Psalm 91/Route 91