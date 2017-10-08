Jason Aldean Visits With Route 91 Victims in Las Vegas

Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany met with victims of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas one week after the massacre occurred.

Brittany shared a picture on social media of her with her husband looking at the Mandalay Bay hotel from a local air strip on Sunday (Oct. 8) and paid tribute to the strength of those impacted by the tragedy.

“Feels surreal being back in Vegas today,” she wrote. “Visiting some of the strongest people we have ever met… fighting the toughest battle of them all… for their lives. You have helped us try to begin the healing process by seeing the strength each one of you have. Thank you for today. We will never forget. #vegasstrong”

According to the Las Vegas police department 489 people were injured and 58 people died when the gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on the sold-out crowd of 22,000 people from his room at the Mandalay Bay during Aldean’s closing set at Route 91. Paddock killed himself after the carnage. An investigation into the incident continues.

Brittany was with friends at a tent closer to the hotel when the gunfire erupted. She took cover with members of Aldean’s road crew behind some equipment as bullets flew around them.

Aldean, a 2017 CMT Artist of the Year, cancelled shows in California (Oct. 6-8), out of respect of the victims of the Las Vegas shooting. His They Don’t Know Tour resumes Wednesday (Oct. 12) in Tulsa.

