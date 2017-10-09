Dierks Bentley on Digging Really Deep

Dierks Bentley is in Nashville right now, working on new music. But if he was on the road instead, so soon after the tragedy in Las Vegas, he thinks that would be a really tough gig.

“Fortunately I’m off the road for a little while. I would have to dig really deep to walk onto a stage right now. I have a lot of respect for artists who are out there helping fans heal and playing shows,” Bentley shared with the Hollywood Reporter.

He likely feels that way because when you’re a country star on stage, looking out at fans, those faces are familiar to you. Very, very familiar. “Those fans are all family to us. It’s a community like no other, and I’m sure I know some people that were killed or wounded. We see a lot of the same faces on the road. It’s a really tight group.

“The boundaries between the audience and the stage are thin, metaphorically, in country music,” he said.

Another heart-breaking part about the tragedy is social media’s non-stop stream of stories coming out of Vegas. “I’m having a hard time even physically moving right now. I had to take Twitter off my phone because I’ve just been looking at it for two days straight,” he said. “It’s just the heaviest, darkest thing I can remember since 9/11.”