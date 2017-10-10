Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce 2018 Tour

The Nashville Sound Nominated for Album of the Year at 2017 CMA Awards

Currently in the middle of a sold-out six-night stand at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit has announced its initial tour dates for 2018.

The band’s new tour launches Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City, OK, and it will perform three nights at the Alabama Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama starting Jan. 18. Other shows on the schedule include stops in Indianapolis, IN; Brooklyn, NY and Atlanta, GA. James McMurtry will open on all dates.

The band’s new album The Nashville Sound is nominated for album of the year at the 51st annual CMA Awards.

The 10-song collection was recorded over two weeks at the RCA A studio on Music Row. Its producer, Dave Cobb, is the current producer in residence at the historic music site where he recorded the Southern Family compilation, Chris Stapleton’s Grammy-winning Traveller and Stapleton’s From A Room double album.

“I think that definitely what Dave Cobb is doing at that studio, and before that at Sound Emporium and his house, is definitely reinventing what people see of country music,” Isbell told CMT.com in June. “With Chris’ success, you can’t deny that country music sounds different now than it did a year ago or two years ago or three years ago.”

The band’s Ryman concert on Friday (Oct. 13) will be webcast live on Isbell’s website at 8 p.m. CT. An overseas tour through the U.K., Ireland and Europe begins Oct. 25 in Manchester, England.

The 400 Unit are Isbell (guitar), Derry deBorja (keyboards), Chad Gamble (drums), Jimbo Hart (bass), Amanda Shires (fiddle) and Sadler Vaden (guitar).

Here is a complete list of initial dates for Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2018 tour:

Jan. 4: Oklahoma City, OK (The Criterion)

Jan. 5: Dallas, TX (The Bomb Factory)

Jan. 6: Baton Rouge, LA (River Center Performing Arts)

Jan. 7: Mobile, AL (Saenger Theatre)

Jan. 18-20: Birmingham, AL (Alabama Theatre)

Jan. 21: Little Rock, AR (Robinson Center)

Jan. 23: Cedar Rapids, IA (Paramount Theatre)

Jan. 24: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theatre)

Jan. 27: Indianapolis, IN (Murat)

Jan. 29: Pittsburgh, PA (Heinz Hall)

Jan. 30: Buffalo, NY (UB Center for the Arts)

Jan. 31: Albany, NY (Palace Theatre)

Feb. 2: Providence, RI (Veterans Memorial Auditorium)

Feb. 3: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Feb. 5: Red Bank, NJ (Count Basie Theatre)

Feb. 6: Baltimore, MD (The Modell Lyric)

Feb. 8-9: Atlanta, GA (Fox Theatre)

Feb. 10-11: Durham, NC (Durham Performing Arts Center)

Feb. 13: Ithaca, NY (State Theatre)

Feb. 14: Reading, PA (Santander Performing Arts Center)

Feb. 16: Richmond, VA (Altria Theater)

Feb. 17: Charleston, WV (Municipal Auditorium)