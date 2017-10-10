Watch Lauren Alaina’s Film Debut on CMT

Lauren Alaina‘s new romantic comedy Road Less Traveled is coming to CMT on Nov. 10 at 9 p.m. ET.

Alaina’s acting debut has her playing the role of Charlotte, a bride-to-be who struggles trying to find a balance between her upcoming wedding with her songwriting career in Los Angeles.

Charlotte returns to her rural hometown of Harmony, TN, where she faces her past and reconsiders her future, especially after a chance encounter with her first love, Ray, played by Donny Boaz (Six, NCIS).

Jason Burkey (The Walking Dead) stars as Spencer, Charlotte’s fiancé, and Charlene Tilton (Dallas, The Love Boat) appears as Babs, Charlotte’s eclectic aunt with a passion for wine-making.

The film’s soundtrack features several selections from her sophomore album, including her current single “Doin’ Fine,” along with “My Kinda People,” “Queen of Hearts,” “Painting Pillows,” “Holding the Other” and the title song, which went No. 1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart in April.

In June, Alaina took home her first major award for breakthrough video of the year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. She heads to the 51st annual CMA Awards as a first-time nominee in the new artist of the year category.

Doin’ Fine (Official Video) by Lauren Alaina on VEVO.