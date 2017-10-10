A Week in Country’s Tom Petty Tributes

Coming down from the rough days music experienced last week has been the hardest thing.

First, there was the carnage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas. And then on Monday (Oct. 2) shortly before midnight, Tom Petty died. He was 66.

Music can be a healer in times of sadness. And since last week, artists and fans everywhere have sought solace in the songs they love. Those songs have predominantly been Petty’s.

The crowd at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater on Wednesday (Oct. 4) sang along to Lukas Nelson’s solo performance of “Breakdown” and “American Girl” with Promise of the Real.

Before singing “Learning to Fly,” Stapleton recalled touring with Petty earlier this year live onstage in Des Moines, Iowa on Friday (Oct. 6). “The last thing he said to me before we parted ways was, ‘I hope we get to do a lot more of this,'” Stapleton said. “And that meant the world to me, and I’m so sorry that he’s not around because I was certainly looking forward to that.”

Jason Aldean covered “I Won’t Back Down” during his Saturday Night Live debut, which was dedicated to victims of the shooting at Route 91.

Earlier on Saturday (Oct. 7), 90,000 football fans attending the Louisiana State Tigers v. Florida Gators game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL sang along to Petty’s original recording of “I Won’t Back Down.”

Then Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit covered “Refugee” live at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Monday (Oct. 9).