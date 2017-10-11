Keith Urban’s “Sold” on Chris Janson

In 1995, this song was that song. The one that all the country fans tried to memorize so that they could sing along with the lightning-fast lyrics.

It was John Michael Montgomery’s — the brother of Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery — “Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident),” and was written by Richard Fagan and Robb Royer.

If you listened to country radio incessantly in the ’90s, eventually you’d be able to master the auctioneer-style singing of the song’s 92-word, 23-second chorus: “And I said, ‘Hey pretty lady! Won’t you gimme a sign? I’d give anything to make you mine all mine. I’ll do your biddin’ and be at your beck and call.’ Yeah, I’ve never seen anyone lookin’ so fine, man I gotta have her, she’s a one of a kind. I’m goin’ once, goin’ twice, I’m sold on the lady in the second row. She’s an eight, she’s a nine, she’s a ten, I know. She’s got ruby red lips, blond hair, blue eyes, and I’m about to bid my heart good-bye.”

And clearly, Keith Urban and Chris Janson have that part down. Urban posted a video of his bus jam with Janson, and I was impressed enough that they both knew they lyrics and could sing them fast enough, together. But then Janson pulled a harmonica out and played along, and he made it ’90s country perfection. Urban’s laugh at the end wasn’t bad either.

